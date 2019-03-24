Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil L. Campbell Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgil L. Campbell Jr. Obituary
Virgil L Campbell Jr.

Virgil L. Campbell Jr., 87 of Erie, MI, passed away March 8, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. He was born March 24, 1931 in Barberton, OH, to Virgil L. Sr. and Goldie (Peppard) Campbell. Virgil served his country in the U.S. Air Force before embarking on a career at Jeep for over 36 years as a supervisor in skilled trades and a member of the UAW. After retirement he spent winters in Port Charlotte FL. Vigil was a member of the Elks in FL, enjoyed old classic movies and Westerns and watching sports on TV, but will long be remembered as a good friend who always extended a helping hand to others.

He is survived by his loving family, son, David; daughter in law, Dolores Campbell; Grandchildren, Jason and Sean Campbell; Joe and Michelle Miner; 7 Great and 1 Great Great Grandchild; siblings, Linda (Phillip) Brents and Michael (Jackie) Campbell; sister in law Ruth Campbell. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Leanne, second wife Jean, son Robert, brothers, Ronald and Donald Campbell. Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday March 25, 2019 from 4 to 8pm where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday March 26 at 11am. Interment to follow at Winameg/ Aetna Cemetery, Winameg, OH. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider a . Online condolences may be offered to Virgil's family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now