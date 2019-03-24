Virgil L Campbell Jr.



Virgil L. Campbell Jr., 87 of Erie, MI, passed away March 8, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. He was born March 24, 1931 in Barberton, OH, to Virgil L. Sr. and Goldie (Peppard) Campbell. Virgil served his country in the U.S. Air Force before embarking on a career at Jeep for over 36 years as a supervisor in skilled trades and a member of the UAW. After retirement he spent winters in Port Charlotte FL. Vigil was a member of the Elks in FL, enjoyed old classic movies and Westerns and watching sports on TV, but will long be remembered as a good friend who always extended a helping hand to others.



He is survived by his loving family, son, David; daughter in law, Dolores Campbell; Grandchildren, Jason and Sean Campbell; Joe and Michelle Miner; 7 Great and 1 Great Great Grandchild; siblings, Linda (Phillip) Brents and Michael (Jackie) Campbell; sister in law Ruth Campbell. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Leanne, second wife Jean, son Robert, brothers, Ronald and Donald Campbell. Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday March 25, 2019 from 4 to 8pm where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday March 26 at 11am. Interment to follow at Winameg/ Aetna Cemetery, Winameg, OH. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider a . Online condolences may be offered to Virgil's family at



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019