Virgil L. Roecker
Virgil L. Roecker, 90, of Williston, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Otterbein Portage Valley, Pemberville. He was born on February 16, 1930 in Genoa to John F. and Ida M. (Westerhaus) Roecker.
Virgil was a 1949 graduate of Genoa High School. After graduation, Virgil proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served on the honor guard, "Old Guard" for Presidents Truman and Eisenhower in Washington D.C. Virgil was a cook during his last six months of duty where he served many Generals and other high ranking officials.
After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Virgil started work at the East Broadway Plant of L.O.F for 12 years, later working for A P Parts in Toledo for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He also drove bus for Luther Home of Mercy for 15 years, retiring when he was 77. He was a member of the Genoa American Legion Post #324 where he was the past commander for many years. He loved to cook and enjoyed cooking for his church, St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, the American Legion and his family.
On July 17, 1951, Virgil married the love of his life, Betty L. Schlievert at St. John Lutheran Church, Williston; she survives. Also surviving are daughters, Robin (Perry) Tuttle and Terri (Tom) McCrosky; grandsons, Andrew (Nicole) Tuttle and David McCrosky; and brother, Robert Roecker. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Roecker; grandson, Perry Tuttle; brothers Wilson & Milton Roecker; and sisters, Velma Brown, Viola Wengert, Verna Stevens and VonDale Hurdelbrink.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, OH, 43430 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. Toledo Street, Williston, OH 43468. Interment will follow at Allen Township Cemetery, Williston with graveside military honors being performed by the Genoa American Legion Post #324. Due to the current health concerns, please exercise strict social distancing along with masks and if you are not feeling well, please refrain from attending. If you are unable to attend, please share with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial donation in Virgil's memory may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, Williston
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.