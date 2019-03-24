The Blade Obituaries
Virgil Paul Lovingood


1938 - 2019
Virgil Paul Lovingood Obituary
Virgil Paul Lovingood

Virgil Paul Lovingood, age 81, quietly passed away in his home on Sunday, 17 March, 2019 in Holland, Ohio. He was born 9 January, 1938 to Wayne and Minnie Lovingood in Marion, North Carolina.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the 1950's as a Medical Administration Specialist and later worked for the Ace Hardware Distribution Center in Perrysburg, Ohio before retiring after 39 faithful years.

This devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather will be deeply and forever missed and remembered for the love he so freely gave to his family throughout his entire life

He is survived by his wife Claudette (Kitty) and their four children, Donald (Skip) Eugene Rose, Debra Darlene Roberts and husband Gary, Kellyne Michelle Lovingood, MAJ(R) Kristopher Eric Lovingood and wife Gina, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Bersticker-Scott is assisting the family with arrangements. In respect of his wishes, services will be private. The family is arranging a celebration of his life for a future date.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
