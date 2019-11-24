|
Virgil "Shorty" R. Barrett
Virgil "Shorty" R. Barrett, age 76, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 8, 1943, in Jellico, Tennessee, to Earl and Eva (Carpenter) Barrett. Virgil was a truck driver where he was both the owner and operator.
Virgil is survived by his sons, Mark, Keith, Andrew; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 sister. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Lou; 2 brother and 1 sister.
Graveside services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Toledo Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019