|
|
Virgil R. Bryan
Virgil Ray Bryan, age 79, passed away on November 4, 2019. Virgil was born on August 26, 1940 in Russellville, KY, the son of the late Glenn & Lila (Downey) Bryan. Upon graduating from Macomber High School, he spent several years honing his craft as an electrician. He worked for Toledo Edison for 32 years until retirement.
In addition to being "Mr. Fix It" for friends and family, he spent his earlier years slot car racing and was an avid fisherman. Virgil loved spending time with his family and was especially proud of his grandsons.
Virgil is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mable (Clay); sons, Ray (Terri) and Randy (Anne); grandsons, Tyler and Brandon; sister-in-law, Melba Henning, as well as two nieces and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis and his sister, Dorothy.
A memorial visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm.
The Bryan family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the caring staff at Ebeid Hospice facility and the Toledo Hospital Coronary ICU. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ebeid Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019