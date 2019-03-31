|
Virginia A. Cuzynski
Virginia A. Cuzynski, age 98, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1920 to Walter and Rose (Wielinski) Mazur in Toledo. Virginia retired from Libbey Glass after 32 dedicated years.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; her only sibling, Alice Mazur; and daughters-in-law, Vivian Salo Cuzynski and Elizabeth Schroeder Cuzynski. Surviving are her children, Pat (Tom) Goeller, Dale Cuzynski, Carol (Gaylord) Saner and Elaine (Terry) Szymczak; grandchildren, Craig (Marie) Saner, Shelly Carter, Brett Saner, Wade Cuzynski (fiancée Amy), Scott (Kristin) Saner, Cynthia (Jeff) Ladd, Brian (Tracy) Szymczak, Stacey (Josh) Penix; step grandchildren, Andy Goeller and Jim (Kirsten) Goeller; and 16 great grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of prayer services at 12:30 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will follow at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, where Virginia has been a member since 1961, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be to a .
Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019