Virginia A. Meyers Virginia Meyers age 95, of Oregon, passed away on April 18, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. Virginia was born to John and Veronica (Schroeder) Brummett in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 1924. She was a graduate of Waite High School and married the love of her life George in 1944, he preceded her in death in 2010. Virginia was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and worked for many years in various positions for Lee Williams Meat Market. She enjoyed bowling, playing the organ, sewing, fishing, bingo, playing cards and going to various casinos. Virginia formerly volunteered for the East Toledo Family Center, running the Monte Carlo Weekend every year. Virginia is survived by her children, Pamela (Jeff) Appelhans, John (Cindy) Meyers, and Molly (Pat) Daney; grandchildren, Jeff (Jennifer) Meyers, Ryan (Debbie) Appelhans, Lindsay (Matt) Hundley, Erin (Kurt) Smith, Abbie (Nick) Wasserman, Kendall (Amar) Patel, Olivia (Travis) Larsen, and Clay Meyers; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Pinney. She was also preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings. The arrangements are being handled by Freck Funeral Chapel. A Memorial Mass and Inurnment will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church later in the year, when we will be able to once again gather together. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Leukemia Foundation. www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
