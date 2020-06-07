Virginia A. (Scofield) Schumacher
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia A. (Scofield) Schumacher

Virginia A. (Scofield) Schumacher, 79, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, of heart failure. She was born in Ohio on October 9, 1940, to Harvey and Cecile Scofield. She received both her Bachelor and Master of Education from the University of Toledo and taught high school mathematics in Ohio and Pennsylvania before moving to Virginia.

She was a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Dale City, Virginia, and an active member of the Lifelong Learning Institute - Manassas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul (Nancy). She is survived by her husband of more than 55 years, Lee; daughter, Kara (Michael); sister, Donna (Michael); sister-in-law, Jo Ann (James); as well as nieces; nephews; and their families. When conditions allow, a memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Covenant.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved