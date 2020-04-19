Virginia "Ginny" Babka Virginia "Ginny" Babka. 90, of Toledo, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 27, 1929 to Andrew and Antoinette (Furlik) Tutak. Ginny was a 1947 graduate of Woodward High School where she met her husband, Raymond Babka. Ginny and Raymond were married on June 16, 1951 and she became a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As her family grew up, Ginny set a personal challenge for herself. In 1980, she decided to return to school and graduated from David Junior Business College in June, 1982 with a business certificate. Ginny enjoyed being active and became involved in line, square, and round dancing with the senior centers. She also joined two golf leagues and a bowling league. Ginny was a member of the Eleanor Kahle and Bedford Senior Centers, as well as the St. Vincent de Paul 55 Plus Club. She enjoyed traveling with family members and fellow seniors from the senior centers. Ginny was an avid Detroit Red Wings and OSU Buckeye fan. Her other joy was visiting the casino with family members. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Babka; brother, Walter Tutak; and sister, Irene Null. She is survived by her children, James (JoAnn) Babka, Joyce (Jim) Kosakowski, Dr. Judith (Bill) Furlong, Jeffery (Kathy) Babka, and Jonathan (Lisa) Babka; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Genevieve Zawodni; sister-in-law, Alicia Knapik, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express gratitude to the caregivers and therapists at Kingston Rehab of Perrysburg for their devotion to Ginny; and to the staff at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg for their care during Ginny's final weeks. In the interest of public health and safety, visitation and services will be private. There will be a memorial service for family and friends in the future. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Ginny's name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please leave condolences or share a memory by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.