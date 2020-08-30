Virginia Baker
Virginia H. Baker passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Ginny was born May 16, 1930, to Charles and Mildred Hook in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She earned a bachelor's degree in early education from McCallister College. Ginny married Roger J. Baker and together they built their family in Toledo, Ohio. When her children were all in school, she taught at The Geneva Pre-school at Christ Presbyterian Church for many years. Ginny tolerated her husband's sailboat (mostly for the perch fishing) but loved their R.V. travels throughout the states with family and close friends. One of her very favorite destinations was Sanibel Island Florida. Ginny and Roger along with their lifelong friends, Joe and Lois Mast, had been making the trek to Sanibel for over 45 years and it was a destination she looked forward to visiting twice a year. She had season tickets for all the Lady Rockets basketball games and happily wore her Rocket gear to games, cheering on her team. Virginia was a happy, cheerful lady and will be deeply missed by all who's lives she touched.
Surviving are her children, Jane O'Bryan (Joseph) of Ft. Wayne Indiana, Sally Davis (Ron) of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Roger C. Baker (Sheila) of Sylvania Ohio; ten grandchildren; 13 grandchildren; sisters in law, Linda B. Murphy and Barbara Hook. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roger J. Baker; parents, Charles and Mildred; and brother Harmon (Sandy) Hook. Graveside services will be private with a memorial service planned for later this fall. In lieu of flowers, Virginia requested donations to Christ Presbyterian Church, Toledo, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.reebfuneralhome.comwww.reebfuneralhome.com