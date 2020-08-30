1/1
Virginia Baker
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Baker

Virginia H. Baker passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Ginny was born May 16, 1930, to Charles and Mildred Hook in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She earned a bachelor's degree in early education from McCallister College. Ginny married Roger J. Baker and together they built their family in Toledo, Ohio. When her children were all in school, she taught at The Geneva Pre-school at Christ Presbyterian Church for many years. Ginny tolerated her husband's sailboat (mostly for the perch fishing) but loved their R.V. travels throughout the states with family and close friends. One of her very favorite destinations was Sanibel Island Florida. Ginny and Roger along with their lifelong friends, Joe and Lois Mast, had been making the trek to Sanibel for over 45 years and it was a destination she looked forward to visiting twice a year. She had season tickets for all the Lady Rockets basketball games and happily wore her Rocket gear to games, cheering on her team. Virginia was a happy, cheerful lady and will be deeply missed by all who's lives she touched.

Surviving are her children, Jane O'Bryan (Joseph) of Ft. Wayne Indiana, Sally Davis (Ron) of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Roger C. Baker (Sheila) of Sylvania Ohio; ten grandchildren; 13 grandchildren; sisters in law, Linda B. Murphy and Barbara Hook. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roger J. Baker; parents, Charles and Mildred; and brother Harmon (Sandy) Hook. Graveside services will be private with a memorial service planned for later this fall. In lieu of flowers, Virginia requested donations to Christ Presbyterian Church, Toledo, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved