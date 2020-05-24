Virginia "Puff" C. SchroederVirginia Carol "Puff" Schroeder left this world on May 16, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1928 to Lawrence G. and Anita Jeanette (nee Chandler) Trempel. She was the oldest daughter and the second oldest of twelve children. Puff grew up during the Great Depression and because of the job market, Puff's family was forced to move frequently, living in many small Midwestern towns but also in Homer, NY and Baltimore, Maryland. She attended thirteen schools before graduating from Decatur, IL High School in 1946. She excelled in her studies. In the fall of 1946, she enrolled at Bowling Green State University in the pre-med program. While at BGSU, she met her future husband, Jack. Jack and Puff were married on March 26, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They spent forty-three years together before Jack's death in 1991.Puff was a voracious reader and a supporter of the arts who introduced her children to art, music and nature. She enjoyed playing the piano, organ and attending the theatre. Puff was also an avid bird watcher who kept the neighborhood birds and squirrels well fed.After her husband's death, she returned to the workforce and was employed at St. Charles Hospital in the PBX Department for 15 years before her retirement. Puff was a longtime volunteer at the Toledo Museum of Art and also tutored children at Oakdale Elementary through the STARS program for many years.In addition to her parents and husband, Puff was predeceased by siblings, Larry Trempel, Peggy Sprouse, Midge Trempel, Sally Trempel and Nancy Anhalt. She is survived by siblings, Sherry, John (Ted), Pete, Tom, Pam and Andy; children, Sandy (Lech) Wisniewski, Kevin (Rose) Schroeder, and Karen (Mike) Craig; grandchildren, Eric, Ben, Erin, Stephanie, Thomas, Brian, Kevin, Nikki and Anna and six great grandchildren.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private, but a celebration of Puff's life will be held at a later date.The family asks that any memorials be made to the Toledo Museum of Art for the children's art program or to the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. Arrangements were entrusted to Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Condolences can be made online at