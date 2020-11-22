1/1
Virginia Carol Haywood-Smith
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Carol Haywood -Smith

December 30, 1927 - November 16, 2020

Virginia Haywood-Smith was born on December 30, 1927 to Mort and Anna Moreland in Columbus, OH. She passed away on Monday November 16, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a proud graduate of Spelman College, class of 1950. Education and teaching played a pivotal role in her life. Virginia taught second grade at Gunkel Elementary school in the Toledo Public Schools and made lifelong friendships with Sandra Page, Esterine Rice, Doris Griffith, among many others. Along the way she decided to change careers from teaching to become a speech and hearing therapist, graduating from Bowling Green State University with a master's degree.

Virginia embodied black pride. She was a founding member of the Toledo Black History Club, a national board member of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Toledo Black Educators, and board member of the National African American Museum and Cultural Center. She also created the Black American Commemorative Stamp Collection in 1983, the first of its kind, honoring the contributions of black leaders and activists.

Virginia dedicated her life to community involvement. She was an active member of her church, Braden United Methodist, for over 60 yrs. While there she led the Angel Tree gift program for youth of incarcerated parents. She was a board member of Toledo Sister Cities International and president of the Toledo-Tanga Sister City Committee. Virginia was a leader of Toledoans United for Social Action (TUSA) and an independent candidate for the board of the Toledo Public Schools (1997). She lectured at Sienna Heights University in Adrian, Michigan. After retiring, she started a tutoring business, Helping Hands for Learning, with her daughter, Leslie and granddaughter, Ellen.

Throughout her life, Virginia received numerous awards and recognition for her leadership, service to her community, and efforts to advance black causes. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Smith; siblings, Katherine, Mort Jr., Eloise, Arnold and Anna (Teeny).

She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Leslie; son, Art (Julie); grandchildren, Ellen, Arthur IV, Olivia and Alexandra; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 21, 2020 with the interment followed at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Virginia Haywood-Smith to the Toledo-Tanga Sister City Committee at https://tscitanga.weebly.com

houseofday.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved