Virginia Carol Haywood -Smith
December 30, 1927 - November 16, 2020
Virginia Haywood-Smith was born on December 30, 1927 to Mort and Anna Moreland in Columbus, OH. She passed away on Monday November 16, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a proud graduate of Spelman College, class of 1950. Education and teaching played a pivotal role in her life. Virginia taught second grade at Gunkel Elementary school in the Toledo Public Schools and made lifelong friendships with Sandra Page, Esterine Rice, Doris Griffith, among many others. Along the way she decided to change careers from teaching to become a speech and hearing therapist, graduating from Bowling Green State University with a master's degree.
Virginia embodied black pride. She was a founding member of the Toledo Black History Club, a national board member of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Toledo Black Educators, and board member of the National African American Museum and Cultural Center. She also created the Black American Commemorative Stamp Collection in 1983, the first of its kind, honoring the contributions of black leaders and activists.
Virginia dedicated her life to community involvement. She was an active member of her church, Braden United Methodist, for over 60 yrs. While there she led the Angel Tree gift program for youth of incarcerated parents. She was a board member of Toledo Sister Cities International and president of the Toledo-Tanga Sister City Committee. Virginia was a leader of Toledoans United for Social Action (TUSA) and an independent candidate for the board of the Toledo Public Schools (1997). She lectured at Sienna Heights University in Adrian, Michigan. After retiring, she started a tutoring business, Helping Hands for Learning, with her daughter, Leslie and granddaughter, Ellen.
Throughout her life, Virginia received numerous awards and recognition for her leadership, service to her community, and efforts to advance black causes. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Smith; siblings, Katherine, Mort Jr., Eloise, Arnold and Anna (Teeny).
She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Leslie; son, Art (Julie); grandchildren, Ellen, Arthur IV, Olivia and Alexandra; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, November 21, 2020 with the interment followed at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Virginia Haywood-Smith to the Toledo-Tanga Sister City Committee at https://tscitanga.weebly.comhouseofday.com