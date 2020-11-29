1/1
Virginia Catherine Bolduan
1913 - 2020
Virginia Catherine Bolduan (nee Ronan), age 107, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on November 8, 2020. Virginia (aka "Veebs") was born on October 18, 1913 in Toledo to Joseph and Ida Ronan. Virginia graduated from Waite High School in 1931. She married Herbert F. Bolduan May 2, 1935 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage together until Herb's death. Herb and Virginia raised four sons, Jack Bolduan, James (Judy) Bolduan, Jeffrey (Nadine) Bolduan and Jerry (Paul) Bolduan. She was an inspirational grandma to Jana (Spencer) Lomax, Cortney (Matthew) Carpenter, Kate (Michael) Gershenson, Alyssa (Alexander) Schneider, Jennifer (Scott) Dahlgren, and Joshua (Jenna) Bolduan. Proud "GG B" to Townes, Althea, and Lincoln Lomax; Sloane, Samuel, and Fletcher Carpenter; Cecelia and Delphine Gershenson; Colby and Chloe Dahlgren; and Hannah, Tenley and Joshua Jr. (TJ) Bolduan. Caring aunt of nieces, Ida (Genevieve) Ronan and Virginia (Daniel) French. Preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joseph (Ruby) Ronan and Dorothy Ronan and sons, Jack Bolduan and James Bolduan.

Virginia's proud accomplishments included leading a Girl Scout Troop at Raymer School, Red Cross Nursing at "old Riverside Hospital" during World War II, volunteering for many civic organizations and supporting many charities. After focusing on her marriage and raising four sons, Virginia embarked on a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the age of 49 and worked at Toledo Hospital into her 70's. "Veebs" was a lady with a big heart, great sense of humor, and deep love for her family, close friends, OSU football and the occasional Rum & Diet Coke. She enjoyed family celebrations, traveling, sewing, knitting, reading, gardening, and spending time with her friends through Concordia Lutheran Church, Wednesday Compass Club, and her quilting group. She moved once in her lifetime "from the East side to the South side" of Toledo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 3636 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43614 and The Toledo Fire & Rescue Foundation, 545 N. Huron St., Toledo, OH 43604. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, an interment ceremony will be privately held. A celebration of Virginia's life will be planned for a later date. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Special gratitude to Joann Gonzales, Tresha House, and Mary Cole; the healthcare team who have cared lovingly for Virginia in recent years and made possible her wish to live and die peacefully at her home. Please leave a condolence message for the family at: https://www.coylefuneralhome.com/


Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
