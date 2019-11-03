|
Virginia Elizabeth Urbanski
Virginia Elizabeth Urbanski, age 95, of Holland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on March 5, 1924 to Sam and Mary Jordan in Taylor, Arkansas. Elizabeth was raised in Dallas, Texas until her mom met and married William Slaymaker and they moved to Toledo, Ohio. She met the love of her life, Raymond J. Urbanski and they started their family. Before raising her children, Elizabeth worked at Smith Horner for many years as a bookkeeper. She was an excellent seamstress and loved nothing more than taking care of her family. Elizabeth enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking and baking. She liked to play the organ for her own enjoyment. Elizabeth will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, William; daughter, Denise Wisniewski; husband, Raymond Urbanski; 1 sister; and infant son, Dal. Elizabeth is survived by her loving sons, Ray (Linda) and Bill (Lorri McCormick) Urbanski; and step-granddaughter, Angela Lester.
The family will receive guests on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019