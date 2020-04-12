|
|
Virginia "Ginni" Fisher
Virginia "Ginni" Lyon Fisher, age 75 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 16, 2020 at home. Born in Austin, Texas to Donald W. and Gretchen (Boyd) Lyon, the family moved to Maumee, where she graduated High School in 1962. Ginni received her BA in English and History and minor in Psychology from Sarah Lawrence College. She began her career in social services as a child welfare worker in Key West, FL, where her husband was enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War, then at the Florence Crittenton Home in Norfolk, VA.
She continued serving her community as a volunteer at Lakewood Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg, FL before returning home to Maumee and establishing herself as a long-term civil servant for the County; first as a treatment counselor and later as a resource, classification and floor counselor for the Sheriff's Department. In 1985, Ginni was selected from 117 applicants to serve as the County's Jail Monitor - a position created after years of litigation addressing jail conditions. Working closely with the northwestern Ohio judges and the Sheriff, she provided oversight of the prisoner population within the Corrections Center to maintain compliance within the orders directed by the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
She was a voracious reader with an insatiable quest for knowledge and an avid book collector. Upon her retirement in 2003 she discovered a love for bowling and joined the blessed members of her league.
Ginni is survived by daughter, Amanda Fisher; son, Alexander J. Fisher; brother, Donald (Susan) Lyon; sister, Janet (James Hill) Lyon, beloved cat Squeeky, as well as dear friends, Chris Parker, Adam Perez, Erica Barkley and Lisa Miller. With the Covid-19 travel restrictions, her children give special thanks to their dad, Patti, John, Tyrone, Bill, April, Jill and Jenny, as well as Jan and Jim, for going to extreme lengths providing emotional support, direction with dignity and taking care of Ginni in the way she extended to others throughout her lifetime.
Services will be private. Memorial tributes may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society in honor of Squeeky's new "furever" Mom, Erica.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020