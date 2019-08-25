Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Kmonk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia G. Kmonk


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia G. Kmonk Obituary
Virginia G. Kmonk

Virginia G. Kmonk, age 89, of Rossford, OH passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Toledo Hospital after a brief illness. Born on July 19, 1930 in Ida, MI, she was the daughter of George and Mary (Szkutak) Faber. She was a graduate of Ida High School and worked at the Pharm in Rossford for over 20 years. Virginia had a ready-smile and a kind word for everyone she met. She is the widow of Lucian Kmonk and is survived by her sister, Delores Jechura; son, Stanley (Kathy) Kmonk; daughters, Janet (Dan) Kmonk Calhoun and Sharon (Gene) Hudson; granddaughters, Sarah and Allison Kmonk, Errinn and Kelsey Calhoun and Kate (Josh) Zaborski; grandson, John Hudson and 3 great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian; 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

Per Virginia's request there will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.