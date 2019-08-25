|
Virginia G. Kmonk
Virginia G. Kmonk, age 89, of Rossford, OH passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Toledo Hospital after a brief illness. Born on July 19, 1930 in Ida, MI, she was the daughter of George and Mary (Szkutak) Faber. She was a graduate of Ida High School and worked at the Pharm in Rossford for over 20 years. Virginia had a ready-smile and a kind word for everyone she met. She is the widow of Lucian Kmonk and is survived by her sister, Delores Jechura; son, Stanley (Kathy) Kmonk; daughters, Janet (Dan) Kmonk Calhoun and Sharon (Gene) Hudson; granddaughters, Sarah and Allison Kmonk, Errinn and Kelsey Calhoun and Kate (Josh) Zaborski; grandson, John Hudson and 3 great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian; 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Per Virginia's request there will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019