Virginia Ginny Screptock DominiguezVirginia Dominguez, 83, of Williston, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. Born on January 19, 1937, in Toledo, OH, to Stephen and Veronica Screptock. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1955. She completed her medical certification and worked as a dental assistant for a downtown Toledo dentist.Ginny married Robert L. Bourbina on May 10, 1958 and had 3 children, Deborah Cutcher, Denise Baker (Matt) and David Bourbinay (Myriam). She also enjoyed her 3 grandchildren, Becky Cutcher, Steven Cutcher and Jonah Bourbinay. She was also a great-grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Screptock.After raising her children, Ginny worked as a bookkeeper at WOHO/3WM radio station. Throughout her career, she worked in the office of various Toledo businesses and retired from the Westfield Group at the age of 70. Ginny married Vincent Dominguez on May 17, 2008 and enjoyed dancing, traveling and her family. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the Christian faith. Ginny was beautiful and charismatic; she was a bright soul that filled our hearts with love and joy and our minds with great memories. We are forever grateful for her and her free spirit.