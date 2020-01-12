|
Virginia Hartman (Obertacz)
Virginia M. "Gini" Hartman, a kind, fun-loving, and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, age 89, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born February 1, 1930, in Toledo, OH to Walter Sr. and Helen (Walczak) Obertacz.
Gini graduated from Woodward HS and soon after was hired as the Assistant to the Executive of Tiedtkes department store in Toledo. During her working career, she was a secretary and an office administrator for several companies and organizations including All Saint's Lutheran Church, the Kidney Foundation of NW Ohio and retired from Owens Illinois with over 20 years of service.
Gini enjoyed singing with the Arlingtonettes and later in life with the Maumee Senior Citizen Choir. She loved to travel with her husband, Bill and over the course of their 61 year marriage, had camping adventures from coast to coast and all points in between. They were Western Style square dancers and enjoyed many camping dance weekends with their club, The Renegades. Gini was devoted to her family and a number of beloved pets who were wonderful companions throughout her life.
Gini is survived by daughters, Barbara Lewis (Jim), and Becky Martin (Dan) and son, William Hartman Jr. (Karen); grandchildren, Shannon and Matthew Lewis, Ross Martin and Troy Martin (Alaina), Jessica Watson (Spencer), Joseph Hartman, and Kevin Hartman (Heather); brother, Ted Obertacz (Carolyn) and beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Sr. and brothers Walter Jr. and Richard Obertacz.
The family truly appreciated the kindness of Gini's many Hospice of NW Ohio caregivers. Their compassionate service greatly enriched the last year of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society in memory of Gini. https://www.toledohumane.org/donation/
A Memorial Service for Gini will be scheduled in the near future. A notice of the date, time, and location will be listed at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020