Virginia Havers Corsini
Virginia Havers Corsini passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born August 5, 1924, to Donald and Helen Long in Fort Wayne, IN. Virginia was always at the top of her classes scholastically. She graduated high school at 16 years old and started work that year.
In November of 1944, Virginia married Bruce Havers. They moved to Columbus and then to Toledo, OH. Virginia worked as a secretary at Memorial Lutheran Church then was a secretary for Dr. Lancelot Thompson, vice-president of student affairs at The University of Toledo. She left UT to assist Bruce at the Bruce Havers Co. (steel sales and engineering) for 15 years until Bruce died in 1984. Two children, Greg and Pam, took over the business after Bruce's death with Greg eventually becoming the owner.
Virginia married Larry Corsini in 1988, he was the owner of a steel detailing business. Together, they traveled to Mexico for 8 years and spent their winters in Florida at the Villages and Naples. Larry died in May of 2019.
Virginia was a longtime member of Memorial Lutheran Church where she held several offices and sang in the choir for 30 years. In over 60 years at Memorial, she made many dear, lifelong friends. She loved flowers and gardening and grew roses for many years.
Virginia was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael; husbands, Bruce Havers and Larry Corsini; parents, Helen and Don Long; sister, Doris Winslow; and daughter Cynthia Bishop. She is survived by children, Pamela Havers (John Duslak); son, Gregory Havers (Deb); grandchildren, Jason (Emily) Bishop, Rachel (Shawn) Dyk, Jessica (Gabe) Manore and Matthew Havers; 5 great-grandchildren; step-children, John (Barb) Corsini, Linda Henderson, and Dora Corsini; step-grandchildren, Tony Corsini, Matt Corsini, Alicia Henderson, and Lauren Henderson; and many step great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). There will also be visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Memorial Lutheran Church, 3215 Douglas Rd., Toledo, OH 43606, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020