Virginia I. Eskra
Virginia Irene Eskra, 91, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with her Saviour, Jesus Christ on October 8, 2019, at home, after a gallant battle with Cancer. Virginia was born to Clyde and Regina Hayes on May 23, 1928, the youngest of 6 children and the only daughter. She attended Martin School and graduated from Libbey High School in 1946. She worked at Tiedtke's, Surface Combustion and was the office manager of Hayes Brothers Ornamental Iron Works from 1971 to 1993. She met her future husband, Tony, at the old Franklin Airport. They married on January 12, 1952 and raised 3 children together. Since 1953 they have attended St. Clement Catholic Church where Virginia assisted in starting the St. Clement School library and served as a Blue Bird leader. From 1968 onward she was a member of Adams Township Post #553 of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as President in 1994. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed a good book and relished her many skilled ventures with arts and crafts.
Virginia is survived by her son, Steven; daughters, Sue and Colleen (Michael) and 3 grandchildren, Tony Erin and Marisa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; and brothers, Paul, Kenneth, Ellsworth, Vincent and Roy.
The Eskra family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Virginia's personal nurse, Renee and Becky whose vigilance and compassion of care will not be forgotten, and to all those at Home Instead, who provided around the clock care for her.
Friends are invited to visit from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will will have a service at 7:00 PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday at St. Clement Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road, with Fr. Francis Speier officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences for Virginia's family may be expressed online at
Published in The Blade from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019