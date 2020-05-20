Virginia Keck
1942 - 2020
Virginia Keck

Virginia D. "Ginny" Keck, age 78 of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born March 9, 1942 in Gaines, Upshur County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Kelly and Ressie Mae (Payne) Wilson and was raised in Webster Springs, West Virginia.

Ginny was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene R. Hamick; brothers, Billy, Allen and Gordon Wilson and sister, Vivian Jacklitch

Ginny is survived by her second husband, Richard E. Keck; her three children, Steve (Kris) Hamick, Jill Bunce and Amy (Douglass, Jr) Kilpatrick; step children, Robin (Bob) Orszak, Ronda (Ed) Grosvenor and Rodney Keck; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kimberly, Brittany, Lily, Noah, David, Sarah and John Allen; step-grandchildren, Heather, Michael, Ashley, Jordan and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Aaliyah, Makayla, Anthony, Sophia and Evelyn; step great grandchildren, Katherine, Hunter, Carter, Cameron, Case, Caden, Cooper, Evie and Elliott. Also surviving are her brother, Floyd (Lottie) Wilson and sisters, Mary Keener and Jacqueline (David) Wilcox.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH. Funeral services will be private for the family. She will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
