Virginia KeckVirginia D. "Ginny" Keck, age 78 of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was born March 9, 1942 in Gaines, Upshur County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Kelly and Ressie Mae (Payne) Wilson and was raised in Webster Springs, West Virginia.Ginny was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene R. Hamick; brothers, Billy, Allen and Gordon Wilson and sister, Vivian JacklitchGinny is survived by her second husband, Richard E. Keck; her three children, Steve (Kris) Hamick, Jill Bunce and Amy (Douglass, Jr) Kilpatrick; step children, Robin (Bob) Orszak, Ronda (Ed) Grosvenor and Rodney Keck; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kimberly, Brittany, Lily, Noah, David, Sarah and John Allen; step-grandchildren, Heather, Michael, Ashley, Jordan and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Aaliyah, Makayla, Anthony, Sophia and Evelyn; step great grandchildren, Katherine, Hunter, Carter, Cameron, Case, Caden, Cooper, Evie and Elliott. Also surviving are her brother, Floyd (Lottie) Wilson and sisters, Mary Keener and Jacqueline (David) Wilcox.Visitation with social distancing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH. Funeral services will be private for the family. She will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit: