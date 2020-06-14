Virginia L. "Gini" Faltys
09/13/1935 - 06/10/2020
Virginia L "Gini" Faltys, 84, passed away on June 10, 2020 surrounded by family following a brief illness. Born September 13, 1935 in Blair, Nebraska to Leonard and Helen Munk, she was the third of four children and a proud graduate of Blair High School.
On April 5, 1957 she married the love of her life Robert D. Faltys of Tekamah, Nebraska. They were married 42 years until his passing. Early in married life they relocated to southern California where their two sons were born. Corporate relocation brought them to Maumee, Ohio in 1969.
She enjoyed golf, traveling with friends and family, and quietly volunteering her time to various community and not for profit organizations but her main passion was spending time with her family and close friends.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, siblings, and numerous in laws. She is survived by son, Steven Faltys; son, Matthew (Kathleen) Faltys; grandsons, Brian (Amanda) Davis, Tom Davis, Zachary Faltys, Adam Faltys; only granddaughter, Melanie Faltys and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Virginia's name to The Victory Center, 5532 Central Avenue, Suite B., Toledo, Ohio 43615, thevictorycenter.org. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.