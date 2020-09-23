1/1
Virginia L. Gee
1938 - 2020
Virginia L. Gee

Virginia L. Gee, 82, of Walbridge, died September 20, 2020, at St. Charles Mercy Hospital. She was born on August 30, 1938, to Charles (Frances McClellen) Carter. She was employed with Owens Illinois and also in real estate.

Virginia loved life and lived it to its fullest. She was a social butterfly and the guiding force of her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; children, Tim Mullins, Deborah (Tom) Shellhammer, Andrea (Brian) McCloskey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, twelve siblings, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Sue Baker.

Memorial services will be Saturday September 26, 2020, at 11 AM in the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) with the family receiving immediate family only after 10 AM. Social distancing and masks are required. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home,
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home
