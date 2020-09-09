Virginia L. MyersMay 24, 1928 - September 6, 2020Virginia L. Myers, 92, of Toledo, died September 6, 2020, in Toledo. She was born on May 24, 1928, to Leroy (Velma Taylor) Trimmer. She was employed as a clerk with the former Tiedke's and later with JoAnn Fabrics.Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Ruth Ann (Larry) Martin; grandchildren, Allen and Amy Martin; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Rosinski; brothers, William Jon Trimmer and Robert Trimmer.Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 4-8 PM Friday, with funeral services to be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Alzheimers Foundation.