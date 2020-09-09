Virginia L. Myers
May 24, 1928 - September 6, 2020
Virginia L. Myers, 92, of Toledo, died September 6, 2020, in Toledo. She was born on May 24, 1928, to Leroy (Velma Taylor) Trimmer. She was employed as a clerk with the former Tiedke's and later with JoAnn Fabrics.
Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Ruth Ann (Larry) Martin; grandchildren, Allen and Amy Martin; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Rosinski; brothers, William Jon Trimmer and Robert Trimmer.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 4-8 PM Friday, with funeral services to be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Alzheimers Foundation.www.witzlershank.com