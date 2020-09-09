1/1
Virginia L. Myers
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia L. Myers

May 24, 1928 - September 6, 2020

Virginia L. Myers, 92, of Toledo, died September 6, 2020, in Toledo. She was born on May 24, 1928, to Leroy (Velma Taylor) Trimmer. She was employed as a clerk with the former Tiedke's and later with JoAnn Fabrics.

Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Ruth Ann (Larry) Martin; grandchildren, Allen and Amy Martin; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Rosinski; brothers, William Jon Trimmer and Robert Trimmer.

Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 4-8 PM Friday, with funeral services to be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Alzheimers Foundation.

www.witzlershank.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved