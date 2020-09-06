1/1
Virginia L. Snyder
1924 - 2020
Virginia L. Snyder

05/11/1924 - 09/02/2020

Virginia L. Snyder, 96, (formerly of Toledo), passed away September 2, 2020 after battling shingles. Virginia was born in 1924 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of Charles and Florence Lowry. Her par­ents were both musicians and music teachers, and Ginnie grew up playing the piano. Charles Lowry took his family by ocean liner to Germany in 1929, where they lived for a year while Charles studied violin. Ginnie attended Kindergarten in Berlin. After graduating from Warren Harding High School, she attended Stephens College in Colum­bia, MO. She then moved to New York City, where she lived alone as a young piano student at Juilliard. She finished her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Music Education at the University of Michigan, where she met her husband Carl Snyder, a Master's candidate in Music Education.

They were married in August 1946, and although they had known each other only three months when they married, their marriage lasted 53 years, until Carl's death in 1999. They were lifelong Michigan fans. Ginnie and Carl spent decades living and teaching in Dayton, Columbus, and Toledo, and ulti­mately Stow. Along the way, they had three children; Mark, Nancy, and Karen. They were thoroughly devoted to each other during their long, fruitful, happy marriage. Ginnie's greatest love was for her husband and family, but a very close second was her love of teaching piano to young children, and directing children's choirs at church. Over the years she taught many piano students in her home, several of whom continued to correspond with her for years afterward. Ginnie and Carl embarked upon a new endeavor in 1979, when together they purchased a fran­chise with Big Red Q Quickprint, in Cuyahoga Falls. They moved to Stow and spent their re­tirement years building a thriving printing business. Ginnie was a member of United Methodist Church in Stow for 40 years, where she had many cherished friends. She enjoyed singing in the choir and playing in the handbell choir.

She leaves her three children and their spouses, Mark (Leila) Snyder, Nancy (Ed) VandenBulke, and Karen (Tony) Crasi; six grandchildren, Aaron (Theana Hancock) Snyder, Michael (Lindsay Morris) Snyder, Jennifer (Ryan) Downing, Amy (Brian) Novar, Julie (Andy) Ebersbach, and Marina Crasi; and nine great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private celebration of life for Ginnie. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Mulberry Gardens Assist­ed Living for their kind and loving care, and to Asana Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to grinrescue.org (golden retriever rescue), The National Shingles Foundation, or to a charity of your choice. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)


Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmon Funeral Home Inc.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
