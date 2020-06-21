Virginia LazurVirginia Lazur, age 71, of Northwood passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Virginia was born to Harold and Frances (Peraino) Halpin in Toledo, Ohio on August 13, 1948. Virginia was a 1966 graduate of Clay High School and went on to receive an Associate's in Business from Stautzenberger College. She worked as a coder at N.F.O. Virginia loved to spend time with her family and watch T.V. Her favorite show was Jeopardy and she loved scary movies. As a hobby Virginia would crochet and she enjoyed vacationing to Niagara Falls.Virginia is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughters, Laura (Pete) Meyer and Melissa (Jeremy) Zink; grandchildren, Kirsten Zink, Brendan Zink, Macy Stuller and Lexie Stuller; brother, Jerome Halpin; brother-in-laws, Edward (Mary Jo) Lazur and Ronald Lazur and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.A visitation will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.