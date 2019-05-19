|
Virginia Lee Gast
Virginia Lee Gast, 92, of Toledo passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her family at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on June 22, 1926 to Edward and Emily (Nuendorf) McMillen in Defiance, OH.
Virginia worked at the former LTV Steel for many years, retiring at age 83. She was a member of the Erie VFW Auxiliary Post 3925. Virginia enjoyed gardening and was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Kerry) Morley and Sandy Zaciewski; step-children, Howard (Erika) Russell, and Susan (Michael) Mitchell; 3 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; a sister; husbands'; and one step-grandchild.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence or the Erie VFW Post 3925.
Published in The Blade on May 19, 2019