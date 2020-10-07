Virginia Lee PennVirginia Lee Penn, age 79, of Toledo's Point Place Shoreland Community, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born February 2, 1941, in Toledo to Virgil and Maybell (Blake) Funk. She always preferred to be called Ginnie. Virginia met her husband at Swanton Coliseum where their love for roller skating brought them together. After a 2 year courtship, they were married, had 2 children and built a life for 58 years. She was a loving mother that always strived to give her children the best childhood experiences. Over the years there was amusement parks, camping, more roller skating, bike riding and enjoying long walks in the parks with her husband. Virginia enjoyed crocheting and made the most beautiful doilies. Virginia will be remembered as a generous person who was always thinking of others before herself. She loved butterflies, so If you encounter a butterfly flitting around you, make sure to say hello to her.Virginia is survived by her husband, Luckey Penn; daughter, Paula (Alan) Antoine; son, Paul Penn; and half-brother Franklin "Frank" Bodway. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Duane "Butch" Funk and Alvin "Dutch" Funk; half-brother, Eugene "Dude" Beaudoin; and half-sister, Betty Hartson.Family and friends may visit Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH. The Funeral for Virginia will follow in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Services will conclude with interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.Please share condolences at