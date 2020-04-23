Virginia M. Clink
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Clink April 7, 1937 - April 19, 2020 Virginia M. Clink, 83 of Pemberville, passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH. She was born on April 7, 1937 in Bowling Green, OH to Paul and Helen (Nissen) Martin. She married Ned F. Clink in Gibsonburg and they celebrated many years of marriage, before Ned's passing in 2015. In addition, to being a wife and mother, she worked as a beautician for many years and always maintained her license throughout her life. Later in her working career, Virginia worked for a number of years at Bowling Green State University in the French House as the chef. In addition to being a life member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, in her free-time she enjoyed cooking, baking, antiquing, and buying and selling at various area flea markets. She had a passion for flower gardening, but it was her family that always remained her greatest passion. Virginia is survived by her children, Beth Anne (Paul) Hodel of Bryan, Carlotta Clink of Toledo and Alan (Stacey) Clink of Pemberville; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Kinker of Pemberville; brother, David Martin of Bowling Green, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ned, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richard Martin. Virginia will be laid to rest next to Ned in a family committal service at Pemberville Union Cemetery in Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Matthew Musteric. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved