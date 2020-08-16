1/1
Virginia M. Desforge
Virginia M. Desforge

Virginia M. Desforge, 88, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Life Care Center of Punta Gorda.

Virginia was born January 13, 1932 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Harry and Marie (nee-Dangler) Balbaugh. She moved to Punta Gorda from Holland, Ohio in 2000. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Punta Gorda and the Punta Gorda Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her loving family, husband, Maurice "Moe" Desforge of Punta Gorda, FL; two daughters, Sandra Shade of Toledo and Sharon Niner of Napoleon, OH; a step-daughter, Katherine Evans of Pembroke, NH; a son, Michael J. Lewis of Port Charlotte, FL; a step-son, Rev. Dr. David Desforge of Knoxville, TN; and a brother, Karl Balbaugh of Perrysburg, OH; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, James Lee Lewis who died in 2005.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 6149 Hill Ave, Toledo, OH 43615. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. To help prevent the further spread of Covid 19, we ask anyone in attendance to please be respectful, observe social distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, (Neville-Shank) Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared at

www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
