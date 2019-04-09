Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Virginia M. Finch Obituary
Virginia M. Finch

Virginia M. Finch, 89, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare Perrysburg Center. She was born to Frank and Kathryn Wunderlin on August 16,1929. Virginia graduated from Maumee High School in 1947. She married James P. Finch on April 16,1947. Virginia was a Girl Scout Leader for 20 years and Secretary and Treasurer for Monday Early Birds Bowling League for 35 Years. She loved to travel and had visited 43 states.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Finch; sisters, Kathryn Jean Marriot and Frances Marie Bowman and her brother, Donald F. Wunderlin. She is survived by her daughters, Patrick J. TenEyck and Paula M. Rawlings; son, Richard J. (Cindy) Finch; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
