|
|
Virginia M. Janicki
Virginia M. Janicki, 98, passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1921 to Martha and William Aleksiewicz in Toledo. Virginia was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of Little Flower Church and their Altar and Rosary Society. Virginia enjoyed gardening, was an avid bingo player, and loved to travel with her husband which included trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. Surviving are her children, Marlene (Ron) Stubleski, Barbara (Bob) Swiergosz and Janice McCarrey; grandchildren, Julie (Richard), Jason (Dawn), Jennie, Amy, David (Siranda), Kaity, Logan and Megan; 8 great grandchildren; and extended family.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 3-8:00 p.m., with the recitation of rosary at 7:00 p.m., at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Little Flower Church at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Elizabeth Scott Community for their compassionate care and support.
Please send condolences to
www.sujkowskiairport.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020