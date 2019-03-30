Virginia M. Riker



Virginia Mary (Yarder) Riker, age 99, passed away March 27, 2019, surrounded by family at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. Virginia was born November 19, 1919 in Toledo, the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Yarder. Virginia graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended the University of Toledo. She worked for the Yarder Manufacturing Company, a family-owned business, for 67 years. Virginia was an avid Bridge player, juggling up to 3 clubs at a time. She was also known as a huge animal lover, especially her cats!



Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Clark M. Riker. She is survived by her children, Claudia Saari and Craig (Mary Pat) Riker; grandchildren, Beth (Josh) Fieweger, Jon Bradford (Julie Chilton) Saari, Cynthia (Mick) Mulligan, Catherine (Andrew Nyitray) Riker; great-grandchildren, Addison, Lily, Ella, Haley, Kendall, Madeline, Delaney, and Kyla. Virginia's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kingston of Sylvania and Ohio Living Hospice for their care and support.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Ln., Toledo on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to of Northwest Ohio or Toledo Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary