Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sisters of Notre Dame Center
5900 Davis Road
Whitehouse, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Sisters of Notre Dame Center
5900 Davis Road
Whitehouse, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Sisters of Notre Dame Center
5900 Davis Road
Whitehouse, OH
View Map

Sister Virginia Marie Myers SND


1949 - 2020
Sister Virginia Marie Myers SND Obituary
Sister Virginia Marie Myers, SND

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Sister Virginia Marie Myers, age 70, entered into her eternal home. Born in November 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, she attended Christ the King School and Notre Dame Academy in Toledo before entering the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1968.

Sister's life was one of service. She ministered in domestic services at St. John, Delphos; St. Joseph, Fremont; St. Mary, Leipsic; St. Paul, Norwalk; Lial, Whitehouse; and Notre Dame Academy and the Provincial Center in Toledo. She also volunteered her service and time to Best Friends Forever, an Animal Rescue Program.

Baking was her specialty. She was well known for her pecan rolls and trays of baked goods. From 1989 to 2001, Sister assisted in the maintenance of Lial Campus where she discovered her love of taking care of the property. She made mowing the lawn a contemplative experience, as she enjoyed God's creation. Sister could see the bright side and spent her life with a light heart, happy to make the holidays special for the Sisters and for her family.

Sister is survived by her brothers, Richard Rozboril and Tim Myers; and her sister, Teena (Myers) Cable; her nieces and nephews; and especially her great nieces, Lilly and Ally. She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and religious community.

Visitation is Thursday, March 12, at 2:00 p.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 5:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass is on Thursday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. All services are at the Sisters of Notre Dame Center, 5900 Davis Road, Whitehouse, Ohio. The burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo. Arrangements are entrusted to the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, OH.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020
