Virginia "Catherine" Moses
Virginia 'Catherine' Moses (81) passed away on January 28, 2020 surrounded by generations of her family at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio. For the last eight years, Catherine lived in Shelby, NC where she enjoyed the warm southern breezes, gentle people and the love of her remarkable husband of 63 years.
Catherine was born in Jellico, TN in 1938 and moved to Toledo as a child. She was proceeded in death by her father, James Heathery and her birth mother, Eunice Heathery and Sister, Lois Kern. She is survived by her mother, Jenese Perkins of Jellico, TN; her husband, Jim Moses of Shelby, NC; children, Jeff (Tammy) Moses of Holland, OH, Mark (Kathy) Moses of Shelby, North Carolina, Jana (Mike) Whitmore of Holland, OH and Dan (Christy) Moses of Swanton, OH, along with 13 adoring grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Catherine and Jim shared a wonderful and loving relationship that spanned over six decades and is usually only found in myth or parable, but it was real, and it was inspirational.
Mom was a creative genius and her skills were endless. Years ago, she heard of Paul Newman's Camp Boggy Creek and their mission to help children with serious illnesses and began crocheting hundreds of blankets. Later, Mom was told about some fellows at the VA Hospital near Ashville, NC that could benefit from her yarning skills. Again, she started to work her hooks to bring some warmth to these deserving men. As a result of her skilled work and extra-large heart, she was awarded with membership to the proud Marine Corp League.
She assured that we understood that goodbyes are not forever... Rest in peace wife, mother and grandmother.
A celebration of Catherine's life will be held Monday February 3, at 11:00 a.m., Queen of Peace Chapel, 6832 Convent Blvd. Sylvania, Ohio. Family and friends will gather in Madonna Hall from 10:00 a.m., until the service. Catherine donated her body to the University of Toledo Medical Center and the family requests any donations be made in her honor to the Sisters of St. Francis 6832 Convent Blvd. Sylvania, OH 45360. https://sistersosf.org/donate-online/ Our family is eternally grateful that her final journey was gentle, soulful and filled with love from the caring staff and wonderful Sisters who adopted Mom as part of their family.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020