Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Nollenberger-Rice Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Nollenberger-Rice

1921 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Virginia Nollenberger-Rice



Virginia (Ginny) was born to Bertha Mae Cooper and James Miller, in Evansville, Indiana on November 21, 1921. Virginia passed away very peacefully on June 28th in Novato, CA, near her two sons, Bruce and Bart Nollenberger. Virginia lived a very full life and will be greatly missed, but our sadness is softened by our many wonderful memories.



In Virginia's late teens and early twenties, she was a professional fashion model and a full-time student in college. She also started a modeling agency with a modeling friend in Toledo, Ohio which became very successful.



During this college period she met her future husband, Lyle Kenneth Nollenberger (LK). They became engaged when she was 21 years old and she married LK at the age of 22. She lived in her home in Perrysburg, Ohio for 50 years. With one of her many talents, she designed this home which was always admired by those who visited. Virginia and LK had two children, Bruce and Bart Nollenberger. During this period while being married to LK, Virginia was a realtor and an active Mom, and she gave LK strong business guidance. Upon LK's passing in 1979, Virginia took over the family business, Nollenberger Truck Center, and grew it to new heights, expanding all of the business lines and adding branches. This was all done under the leadership of Virginia and her very able business partner, George Mitchell. Nollenberger Truck Center was one of the few women owned truck dealerships in the United States.



Eight years after LK's passing, Virginia married Samuel Rice of Maumee, Ohio. They had a wonderful relationship, which started with Sam's proposing and Virginia making it abundantly clear that she did not cook or do the grocery shopping. Sam happily took on these task as he enjoyed doing them and they knew then they had found the perfect match. Sam and Virginia married in 1986 and they had a wonderful full life together spending time in Lakeside, Ohio, Longboat Key, Florida and Perrysburg, Ohio, until Sam's passing in 2015.



After Sam's passing, in early 2016, Virginia moved to Novato, California to be near her sons, where they spent many memorable times together which included family gatherings. During the Holidays of December 2018, Virginia's family had re-union, which included both Bruce and Bart's family, not knowing it would be the last they would share with her.



Virginia is survived by her sons, Bruce Nollenberger (DeeDee) and Bart Nollenberger (Mary); her eight grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, Dax, Nick, Jenny, Rachel, Blake and Danielle; three great-grandchildren, Niko, Camila and Dylan; and step-children, Samuel L. Rice III, James D. Rice (Laura), Amanda Day (Willis); step-grandchildren, Samantha and Natalie Day. Gigi, as the grandchildren called her, will always be with us in our hearts and remembered for her warmth, love and generosity.



A private memorial will be held at a later date. We want to thank all of the staff at Atria of Tamalpais Creek in Novato for their excellent and loving care of Mom, lead my Melon Rivera and Jocelyn Vahle. We could not have done it without you.



Published in The Blade from July 13 to July 15, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries