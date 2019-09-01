|
Virginia "Ginny" Pacholski
Virginia "Ginny" E. Pacholski, age 94, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sunset House Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. Ginny was born on June 13, 1925 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Fritz and Joanna (Bauer) Pietsch. She met the love of her life, Robert Pacholski on October 8, 1945 on the dance floor and they jitterbugged into marriage on June 23, 1946. Ginny and her husband started Bobb's Cleaners in 1946 at Junction and Hawley. They opened 3 more cleaners and in 1948, one of the few Tuxedo Rental Services in the area. In 1960 they both obtained their Realtor's Licenses and began to sell homes for Great Lakes Builders. They also sold real estate for Neal Realty and McNally Realty before starting their own realty business, Bobb and Ginny Pacholski Realty. Bob and Ginny moved to Florida from 1970-73, and began flipping houses. In 1975 they moved to the Lost Peninsula, MI, where shortly after, Bobb became a Deacon for the Catholic Church. Being a woman of great faith, Ginny helped Bobb open a soup kitchen at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in 1983. Over the next 32 years, Hospitality Kitchen is where the couple and their dedicated group of volunteers provided meals and grocery bags for thousands of people in need. Ginny was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved going on cruises – 64 of them, and truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Michael and Paul (Jeanette) Pacholski; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Feyes and Henrietta (Al) Jakubowski; grandchildren, Matthew (Julie) Pacholski, Robin (Seamas) Murphy, and Jennifer Brahier; and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Pacholski; grandson, Robert Pacholski; and great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Murphy.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5-7p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Services will be private with entombment in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Ashanti Hospice. Please view and offer online condolences at www.sujkowski.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019