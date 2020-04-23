Virginia R. Weaver Virginia R. Weaver, 99, of Perrysburg, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Oregon, Ohio, on May 23, 1920, to Harvey and Jennie (Fritz) Coy. Virginia graduated from Clay High School in 1938 and later married Gerald G. Weaver, who preceded her in death. She worked at Save Electric and Continental Coffee. She was a member at Heritage Church. Virginia helped in Good News Club and taught children in Sunday School. In her earlier years she liked to play several sports and after retiring she enjoyed walking with the trails at Pearson Park with her late husband. She belonged to two senior group and went on several trips with seniors from WPOS. Surviving are her sons, Duane (Sharon) Weaver, Donald Weaver; grandchildren, Jason (Michelle), Julie (Christopher), Joshua (Athena), Heather, Ashley; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gerald. The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, April 24, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks expressions of sympathy in Virginia's name be directed to Heartland Hospice. www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2020.