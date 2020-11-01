1/1
Virginia (Ginny) Reece
1921 - 2020
Virginia (Ginny) Reece

03/25/1921 - 10/16/2020

Virginia (Ginny) Reece, 99, of Maumee Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Elizabeth Scott Nursing Facility. She was born on March 25, 1921, to John & Cora Surowiec.

She married Clayton Reece in 1941 and they had a wonderful life together celebrating 65 years of marriage when he passed in 2006.

Ginny was an avid golfer and enjoyed memberships at both Brandywine CC and Heather Downs CC in Toledo and Innisbrook Resort in Tarpon Springs, FL. She was a 2-time Club Champion at Brandywine. She was also a very active member of the Toledo Women's District Golf Association and was their President in 1978 and tournament chairwoman in other years. She and Clayton took several trips to Europe but their favorites were the golfing trips to Scotland.

Although Ginny had a few part-time jobs, her main love was being a "home-maker" and her life centered around Clayton and her 2 sons. Her Polish heritage meant a lot to her and her polish meals were the envy of her daughter-in-laws and grandchildren. She also loved to polka and any person that could share that dance well was a welcomed partner.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; and her husband, Clayton. She is survived by her 2 sons, Jim (Marianne) and Bob (Tammy); her 6 grandchildren, Ken (Tracey), Matt, Greg (Nicole), Emily (Pat) Essig, Brady (Stephanie), and Colby; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Jonell, Paige, Clay, Joey, Lanie, Kate, Olivia, Knox, Axel, and Huxen.

Funeral arrangements have been handled by Maison-Dardenne Walker Funeral Home but due to the present COVID environment there will be no visitation or services. The family will celebrate her life privately. May everyone who knew Ginny help us celebrate her life by dancing often (and may it be a polka!)

If anyone should wish to send Memorial Contributions these could be made to Hospice of NW Ohio (30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551) or Evans Scholars Foundation (P.O. Box 301, Golf, IL 60029-9900.) Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
October 29, 2020
