Virginia Rickman-Stoiber



Virginia Rickman-Stoiber, 95, of Toledo, Ohio passed away March 3, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1923 to Floyd and Lena Harvey. She was a graduate of Scott High School and she worked at France Stone Co. and First National Bank before retiring in 1987. Virginia married William C. Rickman in 1944, and together they had three children, Kathleen, William Jr., and Jeffrey Scott. She later married Ned B. Stoiber in 1986. Virginia was a longtime active member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ, serving on several boards and committees through the years.



Virginia's first husband, William, preceded her in death in 1976, and her second husband, Ned, preceded her in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her children, Kathleen and Jeffrey Scott; and sisters, Florence, Hilda, and Betty Jean. Virginia is survived by her son, William Jr (Shirley); 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service for Virginia will be held on March 25, 2019 at 1 PM at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 1375 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH. Online condolences and memories may be shared at ww.toledocremation.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019