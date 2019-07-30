|
Virginia Rose Greb
Virginia Rose Greb, age 93 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at The Lakes of Monclova Care Center. Virginia was born in Toledo on September 12, 1925 to Vance and Rose Nowak.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Virginia enjoyed boating and going to the cottage where she made many memories with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Marlene (Paul) Black, Gary Greb and Sandy (Doug) Hancock; grandchildren, Kelly (Paul), Kimberly (Gary), Jason (Jamie), Lindsay (Scott), Julie (Matt) and Christopher (Nicky). Also surviving are 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin and brother, Dan Nowak.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family would like to thank The Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the exceptional care Virginia received in her last days. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee.
