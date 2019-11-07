Home

Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Virginia West

Virginia West Obituary
Virginia West

Virginia Raye West from Toledo, Ohio, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2019, with family by her side.

She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Mcdowell and Regina Collins and her son, John Mcdowell; 10 grandkids and 7 great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was preceded in death by her son, James Mcdowell.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (3219 Tremainsville Rd.). Online condolences:

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019
