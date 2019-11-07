|
|
Virginia West
Virginia Raye West from Toledo, Ohio, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2019, with family by her side.
She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Mcdowell and Regina Collins and her son, John Mcdowell; 10 grandkids and 7 great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was preceded in death by her son, James Mcdowell.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (3219 Tremainsville Rd.). Online condolences:
www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019