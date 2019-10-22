|
|
Viva (Dussia) Cornell
Viva (Dussia) Cornell passed away on October 18, 2019, in Maumee, Ohio, at the age of 94.
She was born on August 27, 1925, in Maumee, OH to Valley and Avis (Jones) Dussia. She had four older brothers who adored her and watched out for her as she grew into a young woman. She graduated from Whitney Vocational School, where she developed wonderful sewing skills. Although she learned to cook at school, she has forever been teased about her cooking skills. My dad did the cooking in their later years because that was not something she enjoyed doing. She was a great baker, and unlike most of us, she enjoyed cleaning house. She loved nature and being outdoors. In her youth, she enjoyed archery and riding on the back of her brothers' motorcycles.
She met Donald Cornell, her life-long partner, during WWII, when his ship docked in downtown Toledo. They were married in Miami, Florida, on September 25, 1943. Much of their social time together was spent dancing and playing cards with family and friends. They had two daughters, Cynthia Cornell Hutchinson and Candice Cornell Vogel.
Viva was preceded in death by her parents, Valley and Avis; her husband, Donald; her daughter, Cynthia; her siblings, Valley Jr., Evan, and Orvin. Surviving are her daughter, Candice Vogel (Jim); her brother, Melvin Dussia; her son-in-law, Roger Hutchinson; grandchildren, Stephen Hutchinson (Samantha), Christopher Vogel (On), Sally Hutchinson (Silas Dalton), Lynn Vogel Oshida (Ken); great grandchildren, Britney Hutchinson, Alacia Morris, and Julian Hutchinson, Brendan Oshida, Kaia Oshida and Cooper Vogel.
The family would like to thank all of the Elizabeth Scott Community for their extraordinary care and compassionate support over the last eight and a half years and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their guidance in the last months of Mom's life.
In lieu of flowers, please support Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or the Elizabeth Scott activities fund, 2720 Albon Road, Maumee, OH 43537, in memory of Viva.
Reeb Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. There is no visitation and services are private for immediate family only.
