Vivian Clara Dunn



Vivian Clara Dunn passed away February 21, 2019. Vivian was born on March 10, 1931 to Carl and Viola (Troxel) Gressler in Maumee, Ohio. For 87 years, Vivian lived her life with joy and exuberance. On September 10, 1949, Vivian married Harold (Skip) Dunn and they were fortunate to spend forty-nine happy and fulfilling years together before his death in 1998. In their younger years, Vivian and Skip enjoyed family vacations, summer cookouts and holiday get-togethers. After retirement, they loved traveling in their motor home, spending winters in Arizona. Many summer weekends were spent camping with family and friends, singing around the campfire.



Vivian was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her three children remember her as a dedicated homemaker who loved bowling, sewing, canning and playing Bunco. When her children were in school, Vivian was an active participant in their lives. She was a Girl Scout leader, mothers' club and room mother organizer, and always on the sidelines cheering at her sons' football games. Her dedication to family continued to the next generation as she eagerly attended her grandchildren's activities.



Vivian was involved in many organizations, including the American Legion and the Eagles, and was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.



For twenty years, Vivian was an active member of the Conn Weissenberger American Legion Post #587 women's auxiliary. She was a Field Service and Home Service volunteer and worked tirelessly on many other committees. At the Friday night fish fries, Vivian was always seated at the door greeting customers and old friends, selling 50/50 raffle tickets.



Vivian was predeceased by her husband, parents and brothers, Albert and Carl Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Catherine (Anthony) Carollo, sons Kenneth (Sharon) Dunn and Jeffrey (Tamara) Dunn, eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



For those wishing to make a contribution in Vivian's name, may we suggest Conn Weissenberger Post #587 or Ohio Living Swan Creek.



There will be a private family celebration of life scheduled for a later date. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019