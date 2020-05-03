Vivian Feltner
Vivian Feltner, 75, passed away Sunday morning April 26, 2020 at her home in Oregon. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones, specially by her sister that was her caregiver for the last four years of her life and her friends at Charles Crest.
To the living, I am gone,
To the sorrowful,
I will never return,
To the angry,
I was cheated,
But to the happy,
I am at peace.
And to the faithful,
I have never left.
Each time we see
your picture,
You seem to smile and say
"Don't cry,
I'm in God's keeping
and
We'll meet again
someday."
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.