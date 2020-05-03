Vivian Feltner
Vivian Feltner

Vivian Feltner, 75, passed away Sunday morning April 26, 2020 at her home in Oregon. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones, specially by her sister that was her caregiver for the last four years of her life and her friends at Charles Crest.

To the living, I am gone,

To the sorrowful,

I will never return,

To the angry,

I was cheated,

But to the happy,

I am at peace.

And to the faithful,

I have never left.

Each time we see

your picture,

You seem to smile and say

"Don't cry,

I'm in God's keeping

and

We'll meet again

someday."

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Becky I'm so sorry about you're Mom my heart goes out to you and boys ❤
Beverly
Friend
Would give you the shirt off her back she loved her family and friends so much Im so blessed to be your grandson ima miss you grandma I LOVE YOU!!!! RIH
Kenny Vayda
Grandchild
MOM I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY HEART HURTS
Becky Vayda
Daughter
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Eloff
Mom i love you with all my heart i am so sorry for everything i ever done to make you angry i love you so very muc and i know your at peace with grandpa and rest of family tell dad and family i love them and miss them i love you mom
Becky Vayda
Daughter
