Vivian J. (Crom) Stallfus
1927 - 2020
Vivian passed peacefully from hospice on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 in Oakland County, MI. She was a resident of Toledo for 73 years.
She was the daughter of John Walter Crom and
Lillian Mae Crom. Vivian graduated from McClure High School in 1945. Her father died and she and her mother moved to Toledo that same year. Vivian met and married Carlton Stallfus in 1946. Together they owned and operated Carl's TV Sales and Service on Tremainsville Rd. till Carl died in 1986. Through the years they owned and managed rental property and were members of the Family Motor Coach (#2858) and Converted Coach Owners Assoc. Vivian had fine business skills and in 1996, at the age of 69, obtained an Associate degree from UT.
Vivian and Carl had 3 children; Karen Duncanson, Michael (deceased) (Amy) and Kay Connelly (Tom). Vivian was blessed with 4 grandchildren; Carolyn Duncanson (Chris), Aaron Stallfus (deceased) (Katy), Reagan Jamell (Josh), Nathan Stallfus and 5 great grandchildren.
Vivian joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 1987 and was very active volunteering through the Ladies Auxiliary. This included waitressing, The Drum Corp and others. She loved to dance and managed a line dancing group. She served as Chaplain and ascended through the chairs and became Madam President in 2007-2008. The 197th chapter of FOE closed in 2009 so, to keep moving and making friends, she joined the YMCA and the Young at Heart Dance Club in 2010. Vivian was a member of The Moose Lodge in Sylvania, OH and attended the West Toledo VFW local 606 and the Friendship line dancers in Point Place.
Due to Covid 19 concerns, a private family graveside memorial will be held at time of interment on Oct. 21st at Hockman Cemetary in McClure, Ohio.
