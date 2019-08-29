|
|
Vivian L. Stewart
Vivian L. Stewart, 77, of Toledo lost her courageous battle and went to Heaven on Monday, August 26, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. She was born on July 19, 1942 in Fostoria, OH to George and Betty (Dury) Schroeder. Vivian enjoyed life and cherished many fond memories. She had a love for flowers, crafts, breeding cats and Shih Tzus, raising chickens and dancing. She also liked playing cards with Linda and Ed and traveling to Niagara Falls, Arizona and Kentucky.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 20 years, Paul; son, Robert Rehm; step-children, Robert Caron, Troy Stewart and Bethany Stewart; sisters, Ruth (Gene) Haas, Sue (Ed) Stolar, Linda (Ed) Bates, Charlotte Smolenski and Bette Akers (Jim) Barber; brother, James Akers; grandchildren, Brandon and Kristi; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Zoe. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Rehm; sisters, Maralyn Shatzer and Janet Akers; and brother, Danny Akers.
Family and friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2 until 8 PM. Services will begin at 11 AM on Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Tributes in Vivian's memory may be directed to ProMedica Hospice, promedica.org.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019