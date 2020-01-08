|
Vivian Patton
Vivian Sims Patton, age 98, residing in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, for the past 7 and a half years, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at The Lakes of Litchfield. She was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN, the only child of Dona and Houston Sims. Vivian graduated from Hermitage Springs High School and from what is now Western Kentucky University. She worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH, until her marriage to Donald Patton, January 27, 1945, when she moved to Toledo, OH. She and Donald were married for 57 years before his death October 27th, 2002. She and Donald enjoyed travel and dancing, particularly upon retirement. Vivian volunteered many years for the Flower Hospital Auxiliary in Sylvania, OH, and was a member of the Child Conservation League. She attended and was a member of Flanders Road Church of Christ.
Vivian and Don had two sons: Ross Patton (deceased) and wife Cheryl (Holland, OH), Douglas Patton (Georgetown, SC) and wife Nancy. There are four grandchildren: Ryan Patton (Columbus, OH) and wife Jennifer, Kimberly Lishewski (Sylvania, OH) and husband Mike, Lyndsey Patton Ravuri (Lewisville, TX) and husband Harsha, Adam Patton (Charlotte, NC) and wife Kathryn. Vivian has four great grandchildren: Taylor Lumm, Lucas Lumm, Madison Lumm (OH), and Mira Ravuri (TX).
The family would like to thank Reflections at The Lakes of Litchfield, Pawleys Island, SC, the Congregational Care Ministry of Georgetown (SC) Presbyterian Church, and Tidelands Hospice, Georgetown, SC. Please, no flowers. Memorials may be made to Georgetown Presbyterian Church, Tidelands Hospice, or Flanders Road Church of Christ.
A visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. will be held Monday, January 13th, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623. Interment will be with her beloved husband Donald at Toledo Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Sylvania, OH, attended by immediate family.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020