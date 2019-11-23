|
|
Vivian W. Thornhill
Vivian W. Thornhill, age 93, died of heart failure on November 22, 2019, at her Sylvania home. She was born December 4, 1925, in Summerfield, Ohio, to the late Friend and Ila (Barnes) Wilson, the youngest of six children.
Vivian was a graduate of the first class, Dental Hygiene, at The Ohio State Dental School in 1946, where she stayed on as a member of the faculty until she married Joseph Thornhill, DDS in 1952. The couple moved to the Toledo area and raised five children. Vivian was an amazing mother, neighbor and friend who just loved them and life. She enjoyed gardening, travelling and found her greatest joy in time spent with family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terri (Mark) Cook, Ward (Susan), Jay (Nancy) and Paula Thornhill; six grandchildren; and a great granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and youngest son, Dick.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4225 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the OSU Schools of Medicine or Dentistry.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019