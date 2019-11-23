The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Presbyterian Church
4225 Sylvania Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Thornhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian W. Thornhill


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian W. Thornhill Obituary
Vivian W. Thornhill

Vivian W. Thornhill, age 93, died of heart failure on November 22, 2019, at her Sylvania home. She was born December 4, 1925, in Summerfield, Ohio, to the late Friend and Ila (Barnes) Wilson, the youngest of six children.

Vivian was a graduate of the first class, Dental Hygiene, at The Ohio State Dental School in 1946, where she stayed on as a member of the faculty until she married Joseph Thornhill, DDS in 1952. The couple moved to the Toledo area and raised five children. Vivian was an amazing mother, neighbor and friend who just loved them and life. She enjoyed gardening, travelling and found her greatest joy in time spent with family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terri (Mark) Cook, Ward (Susan), Jay (Nancy) and Paula Thornhill; six grandchildren; and a great granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and youngest son, Dick.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4225 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the OSU Schools of Medicine or Dentistry.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now