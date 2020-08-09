1/1
Vivian Wynelle (Shadix) Spurgeon
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Wynelle Shadix Spurgeon

Vivian Wynelle Shadix Spurgeon, 86, of LaGrange, IN, died August 3, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, IN. Mrs. Spurgeon was born April 22, 1934, in West Moreland, TN, to Charles and Matilda Susie (Coffman) Shadix. On November 26, 1953, in Toledo, OH, she married James Coy Spurgeon; he preceded her in death on November 11, 2009. Mrs. Spurgeon was the CEO of Transworld Shipping in Sylvania, OH and as a licensed custom house broker, she was the first woman in Ohio to receive that type of license. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.

Surviving are her two daughters, Vicky (Dennis) Rainsberger of LaGrange, IN and Lisa (Glenn) Smith of Marysville, OH; six grandchildren, Jayson (Meghann) Rainsberger of LaGrange, IN, Justin (Jessica) Rainsberger of Fort Wayne, IN, Jayme (Ben) Bennett of Shipshewana, IN , Cory (Sarah) Smith of Richwood, OH, Tyler (Leah) Smith of Ashland, OH, and Kristin (Trey) Green of Marysville, OH; and eighteen great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death were her parents and thirteen siblings.

On Monday, August 10, 2020, a visitation will take place begin at 5:00 pm and continue until the service time at 6:00 pm at the LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Rd., LaGrange, IN. Steave Gipson will officiate the service.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County, IN Health Department, masks must be worn at all times during visitation and funeral services.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, a visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and continue until the service time at 2:00 pm at the Flanders Road Church of Christ, 5130 Flanders Road, Toledo, OH. Thayer Salisbury will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flanders Road Church of Christ, 5130 Flanders Road, Toledo, OH, 43560.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
LaGrange Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
06:00 PM
LaGrange Church of Christ,
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Flanders Road Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
02:00 PM
Flanders Road Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Burial
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frurip-May Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved