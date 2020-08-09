Vivian Wynelle Shadix Spurgeon
Vivian Wynelle Shadix Spurgeon, 86, of LaGrange, IN, died August 3, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, IN. Mrs. Spurgeon was born April 22, 1934, in West Moreland, TN, to Charles and Matilda Susie (Coffman) Shadix. On November 26, 1953, in Toledo, OH, she married James Coy Spurgeon; he preceded her in death on November 11, 2009. Mrs. Spurgeon was the CEO of Transworld Shipping in Sylvania, OH and as a licensed custom house broker, she was the first woman in Ohio to receive that type of license. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
Surviving are her two daughters, Vicky (Dennis) Rainsberger of LaGrange, IN and Lisa (Glenn) Smith of Marysville, OH; six grandchildren, Jayson (Meghann) Rainsberger of LaGrange, IN, Justin (Jessica) Rainsberger of Fort Wayne, IN, Jayme (Ben) Bennett of Shipshewana, IN , Cory (Sarah) Smith of Richwood, OH, Tyler (Leah) Smith of Ashland, OH, and Kristin (Trey) Green of Marysville, OH; and eighteen great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death were her parents and thirteen siblings.
On Monday, August 10, 2020, a visitation will take place begin at 5:00 pm and continue until the service time at 6:00 pm at the LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Rd., LaGrange, IN. Steave Gipson will officiate the service.
In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County, IN Health Department, masks must be worn at all times during visitation and funeral services.
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, a visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and continue until the service time at 2:00 pm at the Flanders Road Church of Christ, 5130 Flanders Road, Toledo, OH. Thayer Salisbury will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flanders Road Church of Christ, 5130 Flanders Road, Toledo, OH, 43560.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com